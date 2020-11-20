No more indoor dining at Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar in Dayton has temporarily closed its indoor dining room.
However, the business at 515 Wayne Ave. is still open and will continue to offer dining service on their heated patio along with their pop up patio as weather allows.
Wheat Penny also has carry-out with curbside pickup and delivery options for customers.
Wheat Penny made the announcement Thursday evening on social media.
“Please stay safe. And thank you, thank you, thank you for continuing to support us through carry out if our patio seating is full. Your support sustains us and warms our hearts,” a post on Facebook read.