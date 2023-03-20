Oakwood boutique sets closing date

Alspaugh recalled she decided to open a Leeli+Lou store in the Dayton area after she took her daughter to the University of Dayton for a tour. She said the tour guide suggested she open a store here.

“I actually lived in Dayton when I was younger and graduated from Troy High School, so it kind of felt like going home,” Alspaugh said.

She said when they got home from the tour, she ended up finding the Oakwood spot online and the rest is history.

Alspaugh said she has enjoyed owning a boutique in the Dayton area and was thankful to have the kindest customers, neighbors and employees.

“I love the interaction with people,” Alspaugh said. “I love my employees. It’s like I have a bunch of extra daughters.”

Alspaugh plans to take a break from the fashion industry and do a little traveling before regrouping and deciding what’s next.

Leeli+Lou has several deals leading up to the closure. For more information, visit www.leeliandlouoakwood.com or the boutique’s Facebook page.

Alspaugh confirmed the Cincinnati and Oxford Leeli+Lou locations remain open.