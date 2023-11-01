October restaurant news: 11 opened, 9 coming soon, 8 closed, others change ownership

From a downtown Dayton bakery and brewery closing to a popular food truck serving its last event and a longtime restaurant destroyed by fire, Dayton’s foodie scene will miss several area favorites.

The October restaurant roundup includes several establishments closing in particular. We report a total of 11 establishments now open, nine coming soon, eight closed, four changing ownership and one for sale.

If you know of a new restaurant coming to the Dayton area, email Natalie.Jones@coxinc.com with details.

NOW OPEN

Northridge grads open food truck serving smash burgers

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Northridge High School graduates and brothers Austin Warman and Justin Hamilton have opened The Food Pitt, a food truck serving smash burgers, homemade mac and cheese and more.

The duo previously worked in the restaurant industry, but Warman’s passion for cooking drove them to open a food truck. Warman bought a food truck in January and the two began refurbishing it in February.

Customers can expect fresh, made-from-scratch food. They use buns from Baker Benji’s on Troy Street in Dayton and make their own pickles and pickled onions.

Besides the classic smash burger with cooked onions, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and a special sauce, The Food Pitt has BBQ burgers, BBQ chicken and sides like mac and cheese and coleslaw. The mac and cheese is made with four different types of cheeses including asiago, parmesan, mozzarella and mild cheddar.

Explore New food truck with smash burgers opens in Dayton area

Moe’s Southwest Grill to open in Washington Twp.

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

Moe’s Southwest Grill has returned to the Dayton region with its newest location now open in Washington Twp.

The fast-casual restaurant serves southwestern food, including a variety of menu items from burritos and quesadillas to nachos and stacks. The restaurant’s previous locations near the University of Dayton and the Fairfield Commons Mall closed around 2010.

Moe’s Southwest Grill, located at 990 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Suite B, next to McAlister’s Deli, is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Moe’s Southwest Grill offers dine-in, pickup and delivery.

New bubble tea shop featuring duo cups opens in Huber Heights

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

If you’ve ever had trouble choosing which flavor of bubble tea to order, a new bubble tea shop in Huber Heights has solved the problem.

Duo Bubble Tea features a cup with two sides so customers can enjoy two different flavors of tea in one trip. Pimkul Tintong, who owns the shop with her sister, Morakot Chantha, said these particular cups are popular in Asia, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan and Korea, but not so much around Dayton.

The bubble tea shop features a variety of milk teas, fruit or herb teas, smoothies and a few desserts like mango sticky rice. The tea used in the drinks is brewed at the shop.

Duo Bubble Tea, located at 6122 Chambersburg Road near the Ohio BMV, is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Explore Duo Bubble Tea opens in Huber Heights

New Mexican restaurant opens in Xenia

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Don Patron Mexican Grill opened the doors to its new location at 175 Hospitality Drive in Xenia.

Owner Everardo Ascencio came to the U.S. from Jalisco, Mexico at 17 years old to live the “American dream.” Now he’s happily married with four kids and owns both Dayton-area Don Patron restaurants.

He opened the Fairborn restaurant at 2632 Colonel Glenn Highway in 2016. The Xenia restaurant will have the same food and drinks with a slightly different atmosphere. The new 3,200-square-foot space particularly has more TVs.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Customer favorites include the Burrito California, Burrito Patron, Arroz con Pollo, Chori Pollo and Fajitas.

Explore Don Patron Mexican Grill expands to Xenia

New food truck opens in Fairborn

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The Director’s Cut Food Truck is now serving wraps outside of the Fairborn Phoenix at 34 S. Broad St.

The food truck “started as a dream of mine right out of school,” said Jonathan Gum, who owns it with his dad, Michael, and longtime friend Chris Morse.

Since opening in early September, customer favorites include the Cuban Wrap and the Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap. The food truck also has homemade pasta salad and will soon serve soups. Desserts are available from Gracie’s Cake Creations and the CheezCake Lab.

In November, the food truck will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, weather permitting.

Explore New food truck serves wraps outside of the Fairborn Phoenix

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opens in Beavercreek, more locations planned

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is now open at 3227 Kemp Road in Beavercreek.

“This will be our second location in the Dayton metro, and we have additional sites planned for the area in the future,” said Dominic Gatta, franchise owner, in a news release. “Starting with our newest addition in Beavercreek, we hope to achieve a closer presence to many of our local FredHead fans in the area, as well as reach those who haven’t yet visited Freddy’s.”

Customers can expect cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100% ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and frozen custard treats.

Restaurant known for chicken tenders open in Centerville

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, a fast-casual restaurant chain, is now open at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Centerville.

The space was previously home to Hot Head Burritos, which closed in Sept. 2022.

Huey Magoo’s offers breaded and grilled chicken options with 10 different sauces. The restaurant also has sandwiches, wraps, salads and crinkle-cut fries.

The chain opened its first Ohio restaurant at 9196 North Main St. in Englewood last June. Franchise owner Tim Hobart previously said the Englewood location was the first of 20 restaurants he and his wife plan to open in the Dayton and Columbus areas.

New breakfast spot holds grand opening in Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Ugly Duckling, a collaboration between Blazin’ Dayton and Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix, is expanding its hours after holding a grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The restaurant offers pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage patties, vegan sausage, tater tots and grilled cheese within nine different menu items.

The World Famous Breakfast, which is the most popular item, features two of Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancakes, two eggs, choice of meat and tater tots. Other unique menu items include the Bill’s Breakfast Sammy featuring a Bill’s Donut bun, Cheesy Bacon Tots, Tater Hash and a Breakfast Burrito.

The Ugly Duckling is now open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant is located at 115 Springfield St. in Dayton.

Explore The Ugly Duckling opens in Dayton

New carryout opens in Dayton, sandwiches coming soon

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Local 937, a carryout featuring snacks, drinks, candy and ice cream, is now open in St. Anne’s Hill Historic District.

The carryout will also have a quick-service sandwich shop, that will open on Monday, Nov. 13. The Local 937 is also working through obtaining a liquor license. When it’s fully up and running, customers can expect wine and beer, charcuterie boxes, hot or cold sandwiches, deviled eggs, cupcakes from Eat The Rich and much more.

Sandwiches already on the menu include a Cuban, Reuben, Turkey Reuben, Chopped Italian Wrap, Chopped Club Wrap, Greek and Veggie. The two chopped sandwiches stem from the grinder sandwich that was popular on TikTok. Gannon said they are also working on a vegan sandwich option.

The carryout is located at 1501 E. Fifth St. in Dayton and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

New bottle shop, cocktail kitchen opens in downtown Troy

Credit: Tall James Photography Credit: Tall James Photography

Cherry Street Bottle Shop and Cocktail Kitchen in downtown Troy opened its doors Friday, Oct. 27. The business, part of Craft Event Bar Collective, is located at 12 N. Cherry St. near Speakeasy Miso.

Customers can expect wine, beer, ready-to-drink cocktails, small grazing boards and gifts. The owners plan to host cocktail tutorials, small cocktail parties, and wine and beer tastings at least once a month in their eclectic, one-of-a-kind space.

In the future, the owners hope to transform the bottle shop into a bar with next-level cocktail production capabilities.

Cherry Street Bottle Shop and Cocktail Kitchen is planning to open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Washington Twp. Chick-fil-A reopens after renovations

The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 1482 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp. has reopened after being closed for renovations for about six months.

The Chick-fil-A closed for renovations on March 31. The restaurant hoped to be closed for no longer than 10 to 12 weeks.

“We want to thank you for your continued support and dedication to our Washington Twp. Chick-fil-A,” wrote operator Marla Davis in an email to customers in March.

The restaurant currently offers seasonal items such as the Caramel Crumble Milkshake and Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

COMING SOON

New burger restaurant, speakeasy to open in Dayton

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

XO Burger Vibez + Cocktails, a new restaurant specializing in gourmet burgers with a speakeasy in its basement, is coming to Dayton’s Wright-Dunbar District in spring 2024.

Owner Anthony Thomas is filling a need in the neighborhood by opening his fast casual, family-oriented burger restaurant with a bar. He plans to offer beef, lamb, turkey and wagyu burgers in addition to entrees like lamb chops, salmon, red snapper and Cajun pasta.

The space will feature an elevator taking guests downstairs to XO Speakeasy, an adults-only, intimate space perfect for a date night.

Thomas is the founder of Taco Street Co., located in the food hall. He also opened Lux Barber Lounge, an upscale barbershop located across the street from the food hall, with his son.

Mi Cozumel to open Lebanon restaurant in December

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Construction is underway at Mi Cozumel’s fourth restaurant location at 511 N. Broadway St. in Lebanon with plans to open in December before Christmas, confirmed manager Daniel Espinoza.

Mi Cozumel is a family-owned and operated restaurant with three other Cincinnati locations including 11700 Princeton Pike, 8565 Winton Road and 3100 Vandercar Way. The restaurant, which first opened in 2018, is known for having over 40 flavors of margaritas and flaming fajitas.

The Lebanon location will be a little more upscale compared to their other locations.

The family plans to open three more restaurants in 2024 with expected locations in Florence, Kentucky, Fountain Square in Cincinnati and Dayton.

Explore Mi Cozumel expands towards Dayton area

Doubleday’s to open new, fast-casual restaurant concept in Washington Twp.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Doubleday’s Home Plate, a new, fast-casual restaurant concept, is coming to the former space of Krispy Krunchy Chicken on Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp.

The restaurant is described online as “your new local quick service convenient option that will offer the quality and variety you have come to expect from Doubleday’s.”

With an array of fan favorites and exciting new creations, customers will be able to order burgers, chicken, sandwiches, wraps, salads and soups for dine-in, pickup or delivery.

Doubleday’s Home Plate is located at 998 Miamisburg Centerville Road.

Dayton Barbecue Company to open restaurant in downtown Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Dayton Barbecue Company is opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the former location of Smokin’ Bar-B-Que in downtown Dayton.

Owner Eric Evans is teaming up with Arthur Winfrey, his best friend since elementary school, for the brick-and-mortar location. Winfrey will be the chef and general manager of the restaurant.

The Dayton Barbecue Company focuses on southern style barbecue. In this style, the food is cooked low and slow. Customer favorites include Baked Mac n’ Cheese, Chopped Brisket and Pulled Pork.

They hope to be up and running by the second week of November for holiday orders and pop-up offerings. A grand opening is planned for late March.

New whiskey, cigar lounge to open in Springboro

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A new whiskey and cigar lounge, 70/70 Social Club, is expected to open by the end of this year in downtown Springboro.

Zach Bailey, who owns the establishment with his wife, Casey, decided to open a lounge focusing on whiskey because he and his friends enjoy bourbon.

The lounge is located at 140 S. Main St. The 2,000-square-foot space previously housed a boutique and art gallery.

There will be a large collection of whiskeys including scotch, bourbon, Irish whiskey, Canadian whiskey, Tennessee whiskey and many others. In addition, the lounge will have classic whiskey-based drinks, a couple of beers on tap and wine. Customers can expect light food like shrimp cocktails, charcuterie boards and tea sandwiches.

Buffalo Wild Wings in Xenia sets opening date

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Dayton area’s newest Buffalo Wild Wings is opening Monday, Nov. 6 at 104 Hospitality Drive in Xenia, confirmed regional manager James Shaffer.

The 6,000-square-foot restaurant with an outdoor patio sits between Lowe’s Home Center and Walmart.

Steve Brodsky, economic development coordinator for the city of Xenia, previously said there is sufficient space on the site for additional development. However, the city isn’t aware of any additional plans at this time.

Explore Buffalo Wild Wings to open new location in Dayton area

Golden Nugget site in Kettering sold to Winsupply, new restaurant coming

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Winsupply Inc. has bought the shuttered Golden Nugget Pancake House site in Kettering at 2932 S. Dixie Drive.

Winsupply’s Vice President of Real Estate Services and In-House Counsel Bill Tolliver said Winsupply, as property owner, will partner with an entrepreneur to run the restaurant.

The company has “an experienced restaurateur” identified, but that deal is not yet finalized.

“We’re not ready to go public with who it is, but we feel very good with the person that we’ve been engaged with,” he said.

Monroe’s Prime BBQ Smokehouse plans Dayton location

The owners of a Monroe barbecue restaurant are experiencing the same struggles as other food establishments: the rising cost of products and personnel.

But Prime BBQ Smokehouse, which opened three years ago in a strip center off Ohio 63, has opened another location in Michigan., and hopes to open a third location in 2024 on Salem Avenue in Dayton, said Sam Jabro, who owns the business with his cousins Eddie and Wally Yasso.

Until then, the restaurant has added to its extensive menu and increased its catering business to reach local businesses, he said. One day, more than 1,200 boxes lunches were delivered to Monroe businesses, Jabro said.

Scooter’s Coffee planned to open in Lebanon

Lebanon will soon have another place to get an early morning cup of coffee.

The city Planning Commission approved the site plan to construct a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru on West Main Street/Ohio 63 west of Neil Armstrong Way.

Lebanon residents Matt Smith and his wife, Ellen, are developing the Scooter’s location. He said they moved to Lebanon two years ago and they “have been wanting to serve Lebanon for a long time.”

Smith is working to open a Scooter’s Coffee location on Dixie Highway/Ohio 4 in Fairfield and is planning to build two more locations in addition to the Lebanon site. He said he’s looking at possible sites in Monroe, Liberty Twp. and Maineville.

CLOSED

Downtown Dayton bakery closes

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

Twist Cupcakery has closed its doors after nearly nine years in downtown Dayton.

“We want to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support and patronage, it has meant the world to us,” owner Kate Rivers wrote in an Oct. 1 Facebook post. “Your smiles, celebrations, and shared moments with our cupcakes and cakes have been the highlight of our bakery’s story. We’ve been honored to be a part of your lives and special occasions.”

As her lease is coming to an end, Rivers said it was time for her to move on to the next part of her personal journey. She’s not ready to share what’s next but plans to get back into her first love, which is engineering.

Popular Dayton-area food truck closes

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

After nearly five years in business, Smokin’ Inferno BBQ & Catering food truck is permanently closing at the end of this month.

“I love what I do, but it has taken so much time and it’s becoming increasingly hard to really be profitable,” said owner Dante Roe. “I think it’s time to step away because I’m exhausted myself.”

He started the food truck out of the pure enjoyment of playing with flavors and seasonings, but over the past year it has been a struggle. Roe said it takes a lot to do what he does. He is a one man team when it comes to shopping, prepping and cooking the meats and sides. It typically takes 70 to 80 hours a week, which leaves little time for him to spend with his family.

Roe would like to give a humble thank you to the customers that continued to support them year after year.

Fire destroys Legacy Pancake House in Dayton

A Dayton pancake restaurant is considered to be a total loss after heavy flames destroyed the restaurant in mid-October.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, an employee noticed smoke coming from the roof when they arrived at Legacy Pancake House at 1510 N. Keowee St. to open the restaurant.

“When we got here there were flames coming from the roof around a vent hood,” said Dayton Fire Department District Chief David Grubb.

The roof was destroyed in the fire and Grubb said the building appears to be a total loss.

Explore Legacy Pancake House a total loss after fire

CoreLife Eatery closes last Dayton-area location

CoreLife Eatery, located at 5201 Cornerstone North Blvd. in Centerville, is permanently closed, according to an Oct. 16 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We wanted to take a minute and thank all of our guests and staff for the many years of support,” the post said.

CoreLife Eatery first opened its doors off of Wilmington Pike in 2017. The restaurant featured several healthy-alternative options such as vegetable or grain-based bowls, soups, broths or tacos.

Lock 27 Brewing closes downtown Dayton restaurant, brewpub

Lock 27 Brewing has closed its Dayton taproom at 329 E. First Street next to Day Air Ballpark but plans to continue brewing at this location.

“This is a business decision that will help us sustain our company to continue to grow over the next 10 years,” said Colin Barnhart, product and sales manager for Lock 27 Brewing. “We’re committed to brewing — continuing our wholesale distribution business.”

After the coronavirus pandemic, the business witnessed several companies move operations to remote work. This trend resulted in less people organizing team lunches or happy hour socials at the brewery.

With the closing of the Dayton location, focus will shift toward the Centerville location. The Centerville Brewpub at 1035 E. Main St. is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Downtown Dayton lounge near Schuster Center closes

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Zen Lounge, located at 121 N. Ludlow St. in downtown Dayton next to the Arts Garage for the Schuster Center, closed its doors on Friday, Oct. 20, according to a post on the lounge’s Facebook page.

When the lounge opened in Oct. 2021, they planned for a sushi chef to be on site until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the option for people stopping by after work to call ahead and pre-order. They had served sushi rolls, sushi bowls, sushi burritos and salad. They also had cocktails and craft beer.

As time went on, their menu focused on appetizers like edamame and shumai, salads and paninis.

We have reached out for more information in regards to the closure.

Springfield O’Charley’s closes two months after other area locations

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The Springfield O’Charley’s Restaurant and Bar, located at 1830 N. Bechtle Ave., has permanently closed.

“Like many brands in the casual dining space, we have faced unprecedented disruptions to our business over the last few years,” O’Charley’s CEO W. Craig Barber said in a statement. “Based on a variety of these industry challenges and the current macro-economic environment, we (have) closed this O’Charley’s location.”

This news comes two months after O’Charley’s closed two Dayton area locations at 7030 Miller Lane in Dayton and 2260 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp.

Carmel’s restaurant to close, owner says new business coming to site

A longtime popular Dayton restaurant is closing this month after more than 40 years.

The last day of operation for Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill at 1025 Shroyer Road — near the Kettering and Oakwood borders — was Oct. 22, owner Bob Byers said.

Byers, 68, said he is retiring and selling the business, which specializes in Mexican-themed food, after 17 years. A local group, which Byers declined to identify, approached him about the property.

“And considering all things and my age, it just seemed the time to go,” he said.

Byers previously owned Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers restaurants in Beavercreek, Dayton, Kettering and Troy. The last one he owned — near The Mall at Fairfield Commons — was sold in 2019.

FOR SALE

Decades-old restaurant for sale in Waynesville

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Village Family Restaurant, a decades-old establishment in Waynesville serving homemade fare, is for sale as its owner is ready to spend more time with her grandchildren.

“When I bought the restaurant I didn’t have any grandchildren and now I have three under 3,” said owner Lacie Sims. “I just really want to spend time with them.”

Sims bought the restaurant in 2019 from the original family that opened it in 1980. Original owners Anita and John Lamm passed operations on to their son, Mike Morley and his wife, Donna. They sold the restaurant for the same reason as Sims — to spend more time with their grandchildren.

The sale of the restaurant includes the real estate, a building across the parking lot with six retail spaces that are occupied and a store and lock facility behind the restaurant. The properties are listed all together for $1.3 million.

Explore Village Family Restaurant seeks new owner

CHANGE IN OWNERSHIP

Next generation takes the reins at Dayton restaurant

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

After working in the restaurant industry for 50 years, Jimmie’s Ladder 11 founder Jimmie Brandell is ready to retire as his son, Nick, takes the reins.

“It’s what I’ve been working almost 20 years for — learning every aspect of it,” Nick said. “There’s not a job in here I haven’t done.”

Jimmie’s Ladder 11 opened on Nov. 11, 2011 in an 1892 building that used to be Firehouse #11. Brandell previously owned Jimmie’s Cornerstone Bar & Grille right across the street before moving to 936 Brown St.

As Nick takes the reins, he’s looking forward to “continuing to work with great, skilled people. To hone our craft even more so. To upgrade, update, but never lose sight of where we were and where we’ve come from.”

Harrison Twp. restaurant reopens under new ownership

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Burkey Family Restaurant, located at 670 Shiloh Springs Road in Harrison Township, is under new ownership. Former cashier Jacki Lykins and her husband, Ken, are the new owners of the mom-and-pop restaurant.

Burkey Family Restaurant closed its doors on Sunday, Oct. 1 after 18 years in the community. Jacki recalled many of their longtime customers wondering where they were going to go for a homecooked meal after the closure.

“It just started to bother me, and I just started thinking we could do this,” Jacki said.

She asked a few of the other employees if they would stay and they decided to team up and give it a shot.

Explore Read more about the new owners of Burkey Family Restaurant

New owners of Oregon Express excited to enhance Dayton pizza tavern’s 40-year legacy

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Oregon Express in downtown Dayton has a new set of owners ready to carry on the 40-year legacy of the well-known pizza tavern.

Laura Zeller and her husband of 22 years, Brandon, officially signed the papers on Friday, Oct. 13 and their first day at the tavern was Monday, Oct. 16.

The couple does not plan to change the restaurant’s menu.

“(The previous owners) built a great business and we just want to take it and keep everything that is going well,” Laura said. “(We’ll) just add to it, enhance it.”

They plan to add additional beer taps, expand hours and bring back live music, which has been missing at The Oregon Express since the coronavirus pandemic.

Explore Meet the new owners of The Oregon Express in Dayton

Historic Germantown restaurant has new owners

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Florentine, which traces its history back more than two centuries in Germantown, has a new set of owners.

“It’s an honor,” said Sheree Henson, who now owns the restaurant with her husband, Bryce. “I have fond memories of coming here when I was a little girl. We came here every year for my grandmother’s birthday. It’s historic — the building, the restaurant — and it’s an honor to be given the privilege to carry on with that.”

The Hensons also own The Creamery at Market & Main, located right down the street from The Florentine, which they have operated for nearly four years.

Former owners Clay Alsip and Beth Vanden Berg purchased the restaurant in January 2018 after it spent more than a year on the market. The Florentine, Ohio’s second-oldest inn that dates to 1814-1816, reopened to the public in March 2018 following kitchen renovations.

IN MEMORIAM

Loose Ends Brewing owner dies

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Loose Ends Brewing co-owner Kent Loose died on Sunday, Oct. 8 at the age of 66.

Loose opened the Centerville brewery in Oct. 2020 with his son, John, to give back to their town. John said he couldn’t imagine opening a brewery with anyone else.

“Being a food developer he really wanted a kitchen and at that time the trend for brewpubs was the fastest growing segment in the craft beer industry,” John said.

From helping wash dishes on Friday nights to early Saturday morning runs to Restaurant Depot, Kent was known for doing anything and everything around the brewery.