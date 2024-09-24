Oh, Brad! ‘Rocky Horror’ anniversary tour coming to Dayton with original star Barry Bostwick

Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

In advance of the tour’s appearance courtesy of Dayton Live, Bostwick, who originated the role of Danny Zuko in “Grease” on Broadway, reflected on his “Rocky Horror” journey and the film’s impact.

Q: What do you consider the allure of “Rocky Horror” after all these years?

A: For me, the allure is I get to meet a whole new generation of moviegoers and fans, especially kids I wouldn’t normally communicate with or see. We’re on our third generation of fans of this film. This film ain’t dying. I’ll ride this donkey until it falls off the cliff.

Q: What did you want to convey in your portrayal of Brad?

A: I wanted him to be real but I also wanted him not to be of that time (because) he’s a ‘50s throwback. Brad saw the male-female relationship more during my parents’ era where the man was the boss and protector, which is the way it was written and what I intended to do. Brad and Janet are tongue-in-cheek characters but they are not cartoons. They are in an over-the-top, non-existent environment but their needs and emotional content are very real.

Q: What do you remember most from shooting the film?

A: We shot the film in about five weeks. Shooting was very difficult. It was a low budget film. We were cold and wet all the time. But the talent was incredible and the set pieces and props were so kitschy. Each costume was ahead of its time in terms of the punk look. Tim Curry was a consummate professional and he knew his role intimately having played it for a couple of years on stage. And more importantly, he knew how to walk in high heels, which is something it took me a few days to figure out for “The Floor Show.” Tim enveloped us in the British humor as well. He was very welcoming. And in the middle of the ‘70s, it was just as exciting to be on the streets of London as it was to be on the set.

The whole framework of what “Rocky Horror Picture Show” was trying to emulate was right on the streets from the costumes to the hair to the attitude. I was enthralled by the whole experience. It was so eye-opening. And I love the people involved with “Rocky Horror.” The energy around the material keeps us together as family and friends. We sort of became friends years later as we became known as part of the cult fame of the film.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Q: And the tour recreates the same cult-like joy?

A: “Rocky Horror” is sort of an organic entertainment solely created for the fans. No one will ever be able to reproduce it although they’ve tried. The film is really about people in the audience yelling, screaming and having a good time. And for this tour, the shadow cast encourages this bad behavior. This tour is a party.

Q: What are your thoughts on “Rocky Horror” being a comedy that has also empowered and inspired generations?

A: Socially, “Rocky Horror” has pushed conversations vastly forward. Individually, if you come see the movie and you don’t have a strong personality about where you’re going or who you are, whether socially or sexually, you see other ways of being, especially if you’re in a small town. You recognize there is another way. You don’t have to hide your sexuality or hide what makes you different. At “Rocky Horror” you find your group, your clan. So many thousands of lifelong friendships have been established at midnight screenings in movie theaters that have saved a lot of lives.

HOW TO GO

What: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: 49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour”

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 9

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Cost: $45-$165

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org

FYI: Audiences are invited to wear costumes but you can’t bring your own props. However there will be prop bags for sale in the lobby before the show. Also, a limited number of preshow VIP Meet & Greet tickets are available. Each ticket includes priority seating, a special “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” VIP laminate, a photo with Barry Bostwick, and an opportunity to get an autograph.