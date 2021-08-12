dayton-daily-news logo
Ohio Library Council names Daytonian 2021 Hall of Fame Librarian

Tim Kambitsch, retired director of the Dayton Metro Library, has been named the 2021 Hall of Fame Librarian by the Ohio Library Council. LISA POWELL / STAFF
What to Know
By Staff report
40 minutes ago

Tim Kambitsch, retired director of the Dayton Metro Library, has been named the 2021 Hall of Fame Librarian by the Ohio Library Council.

The award recognizes a librarian for his or her career achievements, sustained leadership, commitment to the library profession, and contributions to the community at large.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Kambitsch, who worked in libraries for 40 years, was executive director of the Dayton Metro Library system from 2001 until his retirement in February.

Initially, he was supposed to retire in March 2020, but extended his stay to see the library through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kambitsch worked to launch a major facilities plan, Libraries for a Smarter Future, to build a new Main Library and 16 state-of-the art branches. He brought together a coalition of community partners to secure funding replacement and improvements. The project is in the final stages with the last four buildings anticipated to open between late 2021 and early 2023, according to the library.

He also launched a number of successful programs including Home Help Centers, iPad lending, the Career Adventures Camp, Job Seekers, and early literacy kits delivered through home visits.

Tim Kambitsch, retired director of the Dayton Metro Library, has been named the 2021 Hall of Fame Librarian by the Ohio Library Council. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF
Tim Kambitsch, retired director of the Dayton Metro Library, has been named the 2021 Hall of Fame Librarian by the Ohio Library Council. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF

“During a year like no other, the following honorees have demonstrated outstanding leadership and remarkable dedication to providing exceptional library service to their communities despite the pandemic,” according to a release from the Ohio Library Council.

