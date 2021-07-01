Old Crow Medicine Show to play Rose this summer; tickets on sale TODAY

Old Crow Medicine Show will return to Huber Heights at the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets went on sale today, July 1 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and RoseMusicCenter.com.

“It’s been over twenty years since these humble beginnings,” stated a release from Rose. “The band has gone on to receive the honor of being inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry, and have won two Grammy Awards: Best Folk Album for “Remedy” (2014) and Best Long Form Music Video for “Big Easy Express” (2013).”