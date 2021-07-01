dayton-daily-news logo
Old Crow Medicine Show to play Rose this summer; tickets on sale TODAY

Old Crow Medicine Show. Submitted
What to Know | 1 hour ago
By Sarah Franks

With over 20 years of winning over audiences with “their boundless energy and spirit,” Old Crow Medicine Show is coming to Dayton.

Old Crow Medicine Show will return to Huber Heights at the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets went on sale today, July 1 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and RoseMusicCenter.com.

“It’s been over twenty years since these humble beginnings,” stated a release from Rose. “The band has gone on to receive the honor of being inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry, and have won two Grammy Awards: Best Folk Album for “Remedy” (2014) and Best Long Form Music Video for “Big Easy Express” (2013).”

The band will be joined by Molly Tuttle as the show’s special guest.

