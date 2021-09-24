Oregon District spice shop to get new home, having moving sale

Spice Paradise is moving out of the Oregon District and shifting business to more online, pick up and wholesale orders.
First open in 2013, the local shop sells a wide range of spices, seasonings and soups out of its 8 Brown St. shop, just off Fifth Street. Now the business is moving to a new location across town on Front Street and will no longer have regular retail hours.
“We’re going to focus on wholesale, pickup and online,” said owner Ulrike Massey.
At its retail store Spice Paradise sold selling snacks, drinks and ice cream, but when will stop when it switches to its new business model.
To clear the shop, Spice Paradise has a 50% off moving sale at its Brown Street store on these products 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
After that, people can go to spiceparadisedayton.com and facebook.com/SpiceParadiseDayton for ordering and to see what’s for sale.
Spice Paradise also makes dry soup mixes that are stocked at Dorothy Lane Market and can be made by boiling eight cups of water and adding the mix to the pot to the time on each soup’s directions.
The shop has held classes in the past such as a cheese making class in partnership with St Anne’s Cheese Company. Massey said she plans to keep holding classes in the new location and is looking for more partnerships for classes.