Over 95 Dayton artists part of online auction to benefit Clash owner battling cancer

Mary Kathryn Burnside and her baby Cora in front of Clash Dayton. (Submitted)

The event on First Friday is an opportunity to see the entire auction in-person. Attending the event at Circles Art Studio is not required in order to participate in the online auction.

All proceeds will go toward Burnside’s health care expenses.

“I have known Mary for well over a decade,” said Amy Kollar Anderson, the fundraiser’s main organizer. “She has been an amazing supporter of the arts and was a fan of my artwork and showed it at Clash. Over the years, we have worked together on various projects, including a the Clash Fashion Shows, and our friendship grew. She is one of the most kind, creative, community-minded people I know.”

A GoFundMe was also established for Burnside earlier this year, and has raised over $19,000 so far. Visit “Mary Kathryn Burnside Fighting Cancer” at https://www.gofundme.com/ for more information and to donate.