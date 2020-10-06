Pandemic forces cancellation of 45-year-old Dayton tradition

The Dayton Train Show, an annual tradition for more than four decades, has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
Since 1975, the Dayton Train Show has been held in November to honor National Model Railroad Month and to educate the public on all facets of trains and model railroading, according to a news release.
The age of show participants and attendees and the cost of insurance contributed to the cancellation of the show scheduled for Nov. 7-8.
“We did not want to cancel the show for the first time in 45 years, but the obstacles presented by the pandemic proved too big to overcome. We are grateful to the public and to the model railroad community for always supporting our show.”
Organizers are planning the 2021 Dayton Train Show to be held Nov. 6 and 7 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.