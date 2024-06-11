Party at the Plaza on Friday includes live skits, DJ and axe throwing at Day Air Ballpark

The event will feature a number of activities including yard and carnival games, inflatables and cornhole. Axe Backwards Mobile will also be providing real axe throwing.

Businesses and restaurants across Water Street are participating. — the Dragons’ website specifically lists Winans, Moeller Brew Barn and Base Camp. A number of food trucks will be taking part, as well as a beer truck courtesy of Heidelberg Distributing.

There will also be a raffle with guests entering to win a self-care package and spa treatment from Square One Salon. Live entertainment, including skits and a DJ, are also planned. Mix 107.7′s Jeff Stevens will be hosting the party.

This event coincides with the Dragon’s fourth game in the series against the Great Lakes Loons. The first pitch will take place at 7:05 p.m.

One more “Party at the Plaza” will take place this summer on Aug. 23.

How to go

What: “Party at the Plaza”

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 13

Where: Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

More info: milb.com