Patio of the Week: Yellow Springs Brewery Barrel Room is a hidden gem

Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis.
When Yellow Springs Brewery opened in April 2013, co-owners and couple Lisa Wolters and Nate Cornett probably had no idea of what it would eventually become.
Today it sells its popular beers across southwest and central Ohio, producing multiple core and packaged brands along with dozens of special seasonal beers.
The brewery, located at 305 Walnut St. in Yellow Springs, quietly opened a second tap room in April 2021, located at 1475 Xenia Ave. in Yellow Springs, to offer customers a larger space with better opportunities to be socially distant than the Millworks location on Walnut St.
Housed in a former bowling alley that had served as the brewery’s storage space, the 9,000 square-foot Yellow Springs Brewery Barrel Room was transformed into a mixed fermentation production facility offering a space to enjoy new blends of sour beers in addition to popular Yellow Springs Brewery brands and barrel-aged beers. The space is three times the size of the Millworks tap room with two shipping containers anchoring the space that has a bright hipster industrial vibe.
A large outdoor patio was constructed on the side of the building facing U.S. 68 with scenic views of a field on the other side that is easy on the eyes.
The space has helped the brewery grow its barrel-aged beer offerings and capacity. It’s dog friendly and the patio is a great spot to hang out and enjoy one of the special “South House” featured beers like a key lime art song foeder aged witbier with lime and vanilla. If you aren’t in the mood for a beer, try the Barrel Room Old Fashioned or Mule.
If you’re feeling peckish, the fantastic Calypso Grill and Smokehouse, which is located practically next door, will deliver food right to you when you place an order on your mobile device.
On a recent visit one of the employees mentioned most people go to the original location. Even so, thanks to a patio with a view and access to fantastic food that can be delivered to you, this is without question the location worth choosing.
Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.
HOW TO GO
What: Yellow Springs Brewery Barrel Room
Where: 1475 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
More info: https://yellowspringsbrewery.com/barrel-room
Hours: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday through Thursday.
