Paul Monnin addresses positive side of apathy in new folk/blues song

Monnin, a local artist, recently discussed his influences for the short, catchy song, which finds him delivering a humorous, John Prine-esque vocal over some sweet fingerpicking-style acoustic guitar.

The message: “I’m not trying to be hipster apathetic. Yeah, it’s funny no one cares but there’s more to it. You can approach apathy from all kinds of different angles. It talks about why people don’t care and why that’s OK. It’s about the positive implications of no one caring. There’s too much going on and everybody is oversaturated and dead inside. But also, no one is listening to what you’re saying. All of that negative stuff in your head is mostly just you hyper fixating on yourself. No one is paying attention to you.”