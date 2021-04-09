Plan to explore Yellow Springs’ exciting Earth Day events

For more information on these Yellow Springs Earth Week activities, call 937-767-9490.

🌍April 22 Earth Day Tours at Agraria Farm

“Agraria invites the public to tour the property from noon - 6 p.m. Tours will start every half an hour. No more than 5 people on a tour. Tours will take 30 to 60 minutes.”

Address: 131 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Yellow Springs

🌍April 23 & 24 ― 7p.m. - 9 p.m. Hometown Habitat Film Screening followed by Q&A with Film Director Catherine Zimmerman

“A film focused on educating about how and why native plants are critical to the survival and vitality of local ecosystems. Limited Seating: We can host 25 people each night. Register at eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-film-screening-hometown-habitat.”

Address: Agraria Barn, 131 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Yellow Springs

🌍April 24 — 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Native Plant Swap and Sale

“Glen Helen Nature Preserve’s Main parking lot at 405 Corry St., Yellow Springs. Bring native plants you’d like to thin out and share from your own garden, and swap them for other native plants you’d like to add. But don’t stay away for lack of native plants to swap – you can also purchase plants that day. If you want to clear out some plants to share them with us prior to April 24, that’s great! Call 937-767-9490 or e-mail krista@tecumsehlandtrust.org with subject ‘plant swap.’”

🌍April 25 at 2 p.m. YS Wildlife Habitat Community Celebration

“Presentations from the Wildlife Habitat Team, Ohio Native Plant Month, the Mayor’s Monarch Pledge, milkweed plants give away, booths with habitat building information, live music with Novena, kids activities, including mask painting and more!

Socially distanced, masked required, at the Miami Township New Fire Dept. Parking Lot, Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs. Rain date is May 2. Check YS Wildlife Habitat Community Facebook page April 25 if weather looks iffy.”