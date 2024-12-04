Programmable thermostats, opening vents and other ways to stay warmer this winter

Add layers, blankets and socks

One easy way to improve how your home feels this winter is to add layers. Wear fluffy socks or add a pullover to your outfit. Consider purchasing heated blankets . A good adage to remember is never to move the thermostat up until you have added a layer, socks and a blanket to see if that does the trick. You can also add rugs to hardwood floors to create more warmth in a space.

Check for leaks and ensure insulation

It is important to check your home for drafts around windows and doors. Hire a professional to seal up your home or instead, try some DIY options. Install thick curtains to prevent drafts, install draft blockers on doors and consider replacing drafty windows. Also, make sure to check the attic because a great deal of heated air can rise and escape up into that space if it isn’t properly insulated.

Open all vents, service your unit, replace filters

Closing the vents in rooms not being used doesn’t help save heat. It will actually make your system less efficient. You won’t save money as your unit is designed to produce the same amount of heat within your home, no matter if vents are open or not. To make sure that your HVAC system is working optimally, ensure all your filters are replaced and even consider scheduling a winter service to make sure that your unit is working as it should before temperatures plummet.

Install a programmable thermostat