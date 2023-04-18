X

Residents invited to discussion of Black peoples’ experiences in Dayton

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
Event to feature member of UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

Area residents have been invited to an event discussing the experiences of and challenges experienced by Black people in Dayton .

The event, titled “Dayton Unites for Human Rights” will take place at Omega Baptist Church at 1821 Emerson Avenue in Dayton on April 29, from 10 a.m.-noon.

ExploreThis Week in Dayton History: Wright Brothers home moves to Michigan, a riot at Miami University and more stories to remember

A flyer for the event said that the meeting would feature Justin Hansford, who is a professor at the Harvard University School of Law and is the U.S. member of the U.N. Permanent Forum on People of African Descent.

The discussion will include the effects of education, healthcare, housing, food, policing and incarceration on Black people in Dayton, with an aim to identify challenges and make plans for action, the flyer said.

In Other News
1
WSU student a winner in Naval Horizons Essay Contest
2
New simulation labs prepare students for careers
3
New scholarship to strengthen efforts to build skilled workforce
4
Riverside chief selected as Franklin’s new fire/EMS chief
5
Tipp City high school senior, football star dies after short illness

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top