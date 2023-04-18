Residents invited to discussion of Black peoples’ experiences in Dayton

The event, titled “Dayton Unites for Human Rights” will take place at Omega Baptist Church at 1821 Emerson Avenue in Dayton on April 29, from 10 a.m.-noon.

A flyer for the event said that the meeting would feature Justin Hansford, who is a professor at the Harvard University School of Law and is the U.S. member of the U.N. Permanent Forum on People of African Descent.