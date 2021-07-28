RIDE ON: Your guide to the area’s best rollerblade and skateboard parks

Skateboarding has become so popular that its debut at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo proved to be a signature event. In fact, American professional skateboarder Jagger Eaton won bronze in the men’s street competition.
Locally, the skating scene continues to grow. As Skatin Dayton co-founder Jen Effinger put it, the Dayton skating scene is all about “community.”
“Honestly, the skating community is amazing, and it’s great because you can either… learn and grow within the community, or you can do it by yourself,” Effinger said. “Skating is one of the most unique sports because it’s so multifaceted. There’s speed skating, there’s dance skating, there’s derby (and) there’s distance skating.”
While Effinger was referring to rollerblading, there are plenty of places where skateboarders, scooter enthusiasts, bicyclists and roller skaters alike can get together — or hang solo — to enjoy a day of skating and riding in the Miami Valley.
Even north of Dayton, excitement is building surrounding a new Huber Heights BMX and skatepark at Monita Field that is expected to be completed by September. The park will be built at the location of the former YMCA pool on Fishburg Road.
Here are some good spots in the Dayton area to get your skate or ride on:
This is not an exhaustive list, and if you know of a great skate park that we left off this guide, message this reporter at sarah.franks@coxinc.com and we’ll add it to the list.
BEAVERCREEK
🛹Grange Hall Skate Park
Address: 640 Grange Hall Rd., Beavercreek
More info: beavercreekohio.gov
BROOKVILLE
🛹Brookville SK8 Park
Address: 301 Sycamore Street, Brookville
More info: brookvilleohio.com
FAIRBORN
🛹Osborn Park
Address: 51 Erie Ave., Fairborn
More info: fairbornoh.gov
KETTERING
🛹Delco Park
Address: 1700 Delco Park Dr., Kettering
More info: playkettering.org
🛹Rob Dyrdek/ DC Shoes Skate Plaza — Indian Riffle Park
Address: 2801 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering
More info: ketteringoh.org
MIAMISBURG
🛹Miamisburg Community Park
Address: 550 S 1st St., Miamisburg
More info: playmiamisburg.com
TROY
🛹 Joe Reardon Skatepark
Address: 99 N Ridge Ave #43, Troy
More info: troyohio.gov
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
🛹Oak Creek South Park
Address: 790 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Washington Township
More info: cwpd.org
YELLOW SPRINGS
🛹Yellow Springs Skate Park
Address: 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs
More info: facebook.com