RIDE ON: Your guide to the area’s best rollerblade and skateboard parks

Locally, the skating scene continues to grow. As Skatin Dayton co-founder Jen Effinger put it, the Dayton skating scene is all about “community.”

“Honestly, the skating community is amazing, and it’s great because you can either… learn and grow within the community, or you can do it by yourself,” Effinger said. “Skating is one of the most unique sports because it’s so multifaceted. There’s speed skating, there’s dance skating, there’s derby (and) there’s distance skating.”