Rubber Duck Regatta to take the big screen once more before returning to RiverScape in 2022

Presented by Synchrony, the 18th annual event will take place on Friday, Sept. 17, with a virtual drop at the drive-in, located at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Twp. In 2022, the event will return to its regular locale at RiverScape in downtown Dayton, during the Hispanic Heritage Festival.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s regatta was moved from RiverScape to the Dixie Twin Drive-In for an event that will be similar to this year’s.