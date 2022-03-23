dayton-daily-news logo
X

Savor the experience of Victorian Afternoon Teas at Patterson Homestead

The Patterson Homestead. CONNIE POST/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
The Patterson Homestead. CONNIE POST/STAFF

What to Know
By Alexis Larsen
1 hour ago

By the time most people realize Victorian Afternoon Teas are happening at Patterson Homestead, they are almost always sold out. Space is limited, reservations are required and there’s always interest in doing something different when it comes to new experiences, so tickets sell quickly. This year’s teas are scheduled for May 1, June 12, Aug. 21, Sept. 25, Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11. With food and drink included and costumed interpreters to help tell the story of the property courtesy of Carillon Historical Park, it’s an experience to be savored.

Established in 1816, Patterson Homestead was the home of Revolutionary War soldier and Lexington, Kentucky, founder Colonel Robert Patterson.

The house was built using Federal architecture in several sections over forty years. In 1953, the house was donated to the city of Dayton. The museum currently has six rooms containing period artifacts and original Patterson family artifacts.

Robert Patterson’s grandsons, John Henry Patterson and Frank Jefferson Patterson, lived in the house as young children and eventually founded the National Cash Register Company (now NCR Corporation) in 1884.

ExploreCarillon Park’s Fleurs de Fête announces date

While sipping a delicious cup of tea, guests learn about the Patterson family, enjoy a three-course meal served by costumed interpreters and tour the Patterson Homestead.

The next tea is Sunday, May 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $20 for Dayton History members and $25 for non-members. Reservations are required for these or any private teas that are also available for booking by calling 937-293-2841 or visiting https://shop.daytonhistory.org/Events.aspx.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

In Other News
1
BREAKING: Dailey & Vincent concert postponed
2
JUST IN: Dayton Celtic Fest announces headliners
3
LOCAL PREMIERE: Dave Chappelle documentary will screen in Yellow...
4
First Yellow Cab Food Truck Brunch Rally of the year happens this...
5
Carillon Park’s Fleurs de Fête announces date

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top