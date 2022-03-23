Savor the experience of Victorian Afternoon Teas at Patterson Homestead

By the time most people realize Victorian Afternoon Teas are happening at Patterson Homestead, they are almost always sold out. Space is limited, reservations are required and there’s always interest in doing something different when it comes to new experiences, so tickets sell quickly. This year’s teas are scheduled for May 1, June 12, Aug. 21, Sept. 25, Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11. With food and drink included and costumed interpreters to help tell the story of the property courtesy of Carillon Historical Park, it’s an experience to be savored.
Established in 1816, Patterson Homestead was the home of Revolutionary War soldier and Lexington, Kentucky, founder Colonel Robert Patterson.
The house was built using Federal architecture in several sections over forty years. In 1953, the house was donated to the city of Dayton. The museum currently has six rooms containing period artifacts and original Patterson family artifacts.
Robert Patterson’s grandsons, John Henry Patterson and Frank Jefferson Patterson, lived in the house as young children and eventually founded the National Cash Register Company (now NCR Corporation) in 1884.
While sipping a delicious cup of tea, guests learn about the Patterson family, enjoy a three-course meal served by costumed interpreters and tour the Patterson Homestead.
The next tea is Sunday, May 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $20 for Dayton History members and $25 for non-members. Reservations are required for these or any private teas that are also available for booking by calling 937-293-2841 or visiting https://shop.daytonhistory.org/Events.aspx.
