Say farewell to the ‘founding brewmaster’: Fifth Street Brewpub celebrates 9th anniversary

Celebrating a 9th anniversary looks a little different at a local brewpub.
On Saturday, June 26, Fifth Street Brewpub is celebrating the 9th anniversary of the founding of the co-op located at 1600 E. 5th St. in Dayton. The party will take place from noon to 11 p.m. Entry to the event is free, and more information can be found at facebook.com.
A live music performance by Rob Olsen will start at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.
“After the year we’ve made it through, we’re ready for a more normal feeling celebration at the Brewpub,” said Tanya Brock, general manager of Fifth Street Brewpub. “We’ll have special tappings from us and our friends here in Dayton, cake, beer popsicles, throwback food specials, live music and seating inside the brewery, on the patio and out in the bier garden.”
Credit: Tom Gilliam
The event doubles as a farewell celebration to the brewpub’s founding brewmaster, Darren Link. June 26 marks the last day for Link, as he will be pursuing his art through stained glass as “Broken Leaded.”
According to a release from Fifth Street, more information on Link’s Broken Leaded is coming soon and can be found at brokenleaded.com/.
“Darren’s beers have not only helped to define who we are as a brewery but have been central to the community we’ve nurtured,” Brock said. “As one of the most creative and prolific brewers out there, it’s been a pleasure to work alongside him.”
Details about a new Fifth Street Brewpub brewmaster will be announced later this month, according to the release.