Say farewell to the ‘founding brewmaster’: Fifth Street Brewpub celebrates 9th anniversary

The event doubles as a farewell celebration to the brewpub’s founding brewmaster, Darren Link. June 26 marks the last day for Link, as he will be pursuing his art through stained glass as “Broken Leaded.”

According to a release from Fifth Street, more information on Link’s Broken Leaded is coming soon and can be found at brokenleaded.com/.

“Darren’s beers have not only helped to define who we are as a brewery but have been central to the community we’ve nurtured,” Brock said. “As one of the most creative and prolific brewers out there, it’s been a pleasure to work alongside him.”

Details about a new Fifth Street Brewpub brewmaster will be announced later this month, according to the release.