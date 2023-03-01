Score big deals at First Friday art hop in support of downtown Dayton businesses

· The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: Join us at 6 p.m. for a FREE Artist Talk as Carmen Winant discusses “The neighbor, the friend, the lover” now on display. Light refreshments and donation bar will be available.

· Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest special exhibitions, “Woodblock Prints of Saito Kiyoshi” and “New Beginnings: An American Story of Romantics and Modernists in the West.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

· Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to the opening reception of Erin Smith’s “HAIRitage: A Cultural Journey & Experience.” Throughout March, viewers are invited to experience a celebration of hair and adornment culture, hair as a community resource, Black hair history, BIPOC hair as a form of protest and, of course, hair as art.

· Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm; Miami Valley Pipes & Drums performance at 7 p.m. and music starting at 9 p.m.

· Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: The gallery welcomes to you to the opening reception for “TRASH TALK” from 5 to 8 p.m. on First Friday.

· Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Enjoy live music as you explore working art studios, galleries, and boutiques! Shop original artwork, handcrafted home décor, jewelry, clothing, and much more from more than 250 local artists and artisans! Art hops are always free to attend and we offer free onsite and surrounding parking. Front Street is family and pet-friendly.

· The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.

· The Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St.: Get some laughs this First Friday as the Tom Papa: 2023 Comedy Tour comes to Dayton! Tickets are available now at daytonlive.org/events/tom-papa

DINING AND DRINKS

· Jimmy John’s, 220 N. Main St.: The Caprese Salami Pesto Sandwich is BACK for a limited time!

· Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with $6 Mustache Rides & Same Same Margaritas along with $4 drafts!

· Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us to kick of First Friday for Happiness Hours, from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and ½ off of shareables. The igloos are back! Reserve your private space by calling or visiting www.MudlickTapHouse.com.

· Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

· Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

· Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

· Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks, or specialty cocktails with our full service bar. Saturday nights are Reggae Night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

· Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, $4 Fireball Shots & $4 Wheatly Vodka specials.

· Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour!

· Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every first Friday! Try all 6 drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt! You have all month to collect all 6 drinks on the punch card.

· Zen Lounge, 121 N. Ludlow St.: Ready to try something new? Zen Lounge is transitioning to an all-new menu with expanded hours.

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

· Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

· Dragon Arena, 212 Wayne Avenue: NEW BUSINESS ALERT! All new accounts created during the March First Friday will receive one free hour of gaming!

· Pedal Wagon Dayton: Come pedal your way through Dayton’s booming craft beer scene aboard this two-hour pedal-powered adventure! We make two or three stops at the best breweries throughout the Oregon and Downtown districts, where you can enjoy everything from pints to flights. Adults 21+ can grab a seat on the Brewery Cruise for $35 or book a private ride at pedalwagon.com/dayton/brewery-cruise/

· Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.: Come and enjoy our grape tastings of the month and a mini-paint party canvas. Register at www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com or call 937-265-0691 for more information.

· Secret Beauty Hats, 131 N. Ludlow St., Studio 27: All winter outerwear is 40% off this First Friday!

· Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25% off all shoes in store!

· Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 20% off your entire purchase!

· Wave Custom PCs, 212 Wayne Avenue: NEW BUSINESS ALERT! Get 5% off all tech retail items this First Friday!

