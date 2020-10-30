Shaggy-haired man makes his ghostly presence known on University of Dayton campus

A disheveled apparition at the University of Dayton made himself known to Chris Woodyard, the Dayton-area author of the Haunted Ohio book series.
“I had given a talk about ghosts at the University of Dayton, and after it was over, a campus police officer asked if I would walk through Liberty Hall with him,” Woodyard said. “He said he wouldn’t ever go there by himself, but he would with me.”
Liberty Hall, a small building at the center of UD’s campus currently contains the Campus Ministry offices, though since it was built in 1866 it served a number of functions, including an infirmary for the public. As Woodyard walked the loop of offices in the building, she didn’t feel any presence until they got to the top floor.
“A ghost of what looks like a homeless person was blocking my path,” she said. “His mouth was stained with tobacco, he had long, shaggy hair, and he was dragging one foot like he can’t really walk very well.” She went outside and informed the police, about the intruder in the building.
“They told me, ‘we see that guy, he peeks out of the window sometimes, but we don’t go up there,’” she recalled, adding it’s possible that he was a patient of the infirmary who died there.