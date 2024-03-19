Sinclair presents local premiere of musical ‘Ride the Cyclone,’ a TikTok sensation

The musical’s American premiere took place in Chicago in 2015 followed by an off-Broadway debut in 2016, but it wasn’t until 2022 that the show became a viral sensation. It all started when songs from the off-Broadway cast recording began circulating on TikTok, particularly “The Ballad of Jane Doe” performed by actress Emily Rohm. The song featured Rohm singing the aria while lifted in the air and spinning. Fandom among Gen Z continued to grow with many posts related to the show garnering 400,000 likes and millions of views.

“This show features so many different styles of music,” said director Chris Harmon. “There’s rap, rock and roll, pop, cabaret. There’s something for everybody. The cast also identifies with this material very well and have been open to trying new things and becoming vulnerable.”

Explore Comedian Pete Davidson brings his tour to Dayton this summer

Harmon is a member of the Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame and winner of over 60 DayTony Awards for set design, directing and acting. His previous Sinclair directing credits include “The Lightning Thief,” “She Kills Monsters,” “Puffs” and “Blood at the Root” among others. He’s eager to spearhead an experience that will be new to Dayton audiences.

“It’s exciting to show a new work, especially one people haven’t seen in the area,” Harmon said. “It’s a challenge but it’s also enjoyable to show something new instead of doing something that is shown often. I’m always impressed with Sinclair’s (programming). I think they choose shows they think both their students and audiences will enjoy.”

Credit: PATTI CELEK Credit: PATTI CELEK

In addition to musical direction by Charles Larkowski, choreography by Jennifer Sydor and projection design by David Sherman, the cast includes Henry Ballard, Faeryn Bass, Josiah Callinan, Courtney Collinsworth, Dominick Griffin, Valentine Rangel, and Athena Shurtleff.

Explore Violinist Lindsey Stirling heading to The Rose this summer

Harmon is hopeful “Ride the Cyclone” will connect with audiences of all ages due to its universal message of cherishing time.

“The show is about a roller coaster and shows life as a roller coaster — you have your ups and downs,” Harmon said. “This show is about valuing and loving the time you have here on this Earth, following your dreams while you’re here and making your own mark.”

How to go

What: “Ride the Cyclone”

Where: Sinclair Community College, Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, 444 W. Third St., Dayton

When: Through March 23; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Thursday performance will be ASL interpreted.

Tickets: All seats are reserved and cost $18 for adults and $15 for students/seniors (plus ticketing fee). Tickets for the Tuesday Student Madness performance cost only $10.

More info: sinclair.edu/tickets

FYI: “Ride the Cyclone” contains adult and teenage humor, including references to sex, drugs, and violence.