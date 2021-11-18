Spice up your life: Stivers grad pens book about pop icons

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Harrison’s “Record Redux” Series is a 10-book set dedicated to “resetting the critical narratives of influential and often misrepresented women in pop music.” Previous editions profiled the careers of Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Carly Simon and Donna Summer. He will spotlight Janet Jackson in 2023.

In addition to his books, the 36-year-old author is a contributor to Albumism.com, an online platform allowing him to connect with legendary artists as well as up-and-comers. He has provided a range of content including retrospective tributes, new album reviews, playlists and more.

Harrison specifically credits his upbringing in Dayton as a driving, motivating force in his writing endeavors. He’s proud of not taking a conventional path, which fueled his purpose to complete his latest book while working full-time and recently earning his associate’s degree in communications from Georgia State University.

“I carry a Daytonian determination and grit with me, which went into the creation of this book,” he said. “When you come from Dayton – whether you’re an artist, a singer or an athlete, whatever you do or whatever you are – the city marks you with a grounded quality, which has helped me to stay on a committed path to complete this book. It takes discipline to stay committed.”

Harrison admits Spice Girls, who have sold over 100 million records worldwide, provided the soundtrack to his teens and early 20s. The passion he has for the best-selling girl group of all time is apparent in his comprehensive examination of their expansive repertoire.

“They have done so much over the last 25 years,” he said. “As I said then, and as I’m saying now, their output is one of the best in pop music. When you gather all the material they’ve done individually and as a group, it has held up really well. I think their body of work is going to endure for a very long time. This book fits in line with what the ‘Record Redux’ Series is all about – exploring the catalog of women who are very dynamic and to help create a conversation that isn’t happening or change the course of a conversation that is happening.”

“Record Redux: Spice Girls – Second Edition” is available through Amazon.com in soft cover format ($34.75). A digital download PDF is available through the Selz storefront ($13.50; quentinharrison.selz.com). The book was manufactured by CreateSpace via Harrison’s Joy of Sound Publications imprint.

For more information, email recordreduxbooks@outlook.com or follow Harrison on Twitter at @TheQHBlend