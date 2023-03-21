Springboro brewery expanding to offer additional seating, event space

Expanding is something the owners have been looking forward to for a long time.

“I was tired of watching people walk in and turn around and leave because there was no place to sit,” Moore said.

The brewery is expected to add 40 to 50 additional seats between indoor and outdoor seating. Moore said they will expand the patio area as well.

Construction is expected to begin next week. Moore said they are hoping to have it completed by the end of April.

“I think groups just enjoy the brewery atmosphere and the (overall) experience,” Moore said. “They like to bring friends and family and share it together.”

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. opened a second location in Piqua at 123 N. Main Street in early January. The Piqua brewery also has an event space available for private bookings. Moore said they recently partnered with the Piqua Comfort Inn to offer a special rate for Crooked Handle visitors.

For more information, visit www.crookedhandle.com.