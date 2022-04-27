Springfield pretzel shop expected to open end of May

Explore Previous Pretzelmaker coverage

“I’m very excited that we have this great, new location,” Perrin said. “It always looks more and more amazing every time I go down there. I’m extremely ecstatic, not just for us, but our customers as well.”

Pretzelmaker, a franchise specializing in fresh-baked, handcrafted pretzels since 1991, has 280 locations in the U.S. and worldwide, according to its website.

The new Pretzelmaker is just one of several new businesses in downtown Springfield.

The pretzel shop features traditional pretzels, pretzel bites, pepperoni bites, pretzel dogs and much more. Perrin explained the shop has a variety of flavorings that can be added to your pretzel including parmesan, garlic and cinnamon sugar. The shop also has an array of dips including pizza sauce, mustard, nacho cheese, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and caramel.

And let’s not forget about the drinks.

Pretzelmaker has fountain Coke products, smoothies and frozen lemonades, Perrin said.

She told this news outlet she is as anxious as the community for the shop to open.

“We can’t wait to see them,” Perrin said.

The Pretzelmaker will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. If you are interested in working for the Pretzelmaker, contact Perrin by email at mandi4kids@gmail.com.

For more information about the Pretzelmaker, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.