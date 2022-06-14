dayton-daily-news logo
X

Summer Market Day to thrive on nostalgia at Dayton Arcade

Spring Market Day at the Dayton Arcade was held on Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022. The free, family friendly event, was the first in a series of seasonal Market Day events. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Combined ShapeCaption
Spring Market Day at the Dayton Arcade was held on Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022. The free, family friendly event, was the first in a series of seasonal Market Day events. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
49 minutes ago

Organizers at the Dayton Arcade are feeling nostalgic as they continue their seasonal Market Day series in the arcade’s rotunda.

The series kicked off in March with a Spring Market Day and will continue Wednesday, June 22 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Summer Market Day will feature over 35 vendors, live performances curated by Culture Works, food trucks and a bar.

Combined ShapeCaption
Spring Market Day at the Dayton Arcade was held on Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022. The free, family friendly event, was the first in a series of seasonal Market Day events. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Spring Market Day at the Dayton Arcade was held on Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022. The free, family friendly event, was the first in a series of seasonal Market Day events. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Combined ShapeCaption
Spring Market Day at the Dayton Arcade was held on Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022. The free, family friendly event, was the first in a series of seasonal Market Day events. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

“We wanted to give homage to the original intent of the building as well as a combined opportunity for the public to enjoy the space and support local arts and businesses,” Megan Dunn Peters, the Dayton arcade community manager said.

Peters explained the arcade was built in 1902 as a central marketplace for Dayton. From 1903 to the 1960s, Peters said there were hundreds of vendors.

ExplorePEACH SEASON: How you can reserve your order from Peach Truck’s summer tour

“The arcade’s rotunda building thrived as a vendor market,” Peters said.

She added that many local businesses got their start by having a booth in the rotunda including Smales Pretzel Bakery.

“The arcade draws on the nostalgia from the past, but reinvents the future with an arts and innovation focus,” Peters said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Summer Market Day at the Dayton Arcade's rotunda is Wednesday, June 22 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature over 35 vendors, live performances curated by Culture Works, food trucks and a bar.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Summer Market Day at the Dayton Arcade's rotunda is Wednesday, June 22 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature over 35 vendors, live performances curated by Culture Works, food trucks and a bar.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Summer Market Day at the Dayton Arcade's rotunda is Wednesday, June 22 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature over 35 vendors, live performances curated by Culture Works, food trucks and a bar.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Vendors at the Summer Market Day range from homemade items to artisanal skin care, food vendors, jewelry, clothing and much more. There will be live entertainment from Anna Marie at 3:30 p.m., Andy Rush at 5:30 p.m. and Sayaw FilipinOH Dance Troupe at 7 p.m. The market will also feature food trucks along Fourth Street including Chace Concessions, Billie Gold Bubble Tea and KungFu BBQ.

“One of the great things about the Dayton Arcade, especially when we have public events in the rotunda, is that it is so close to so many other great Dayton attractions,” Peters said.

ExploreXenia native appears on ‘America’s Got Talent’: ‘Dream outside the box’

Anyone planning to attend the Summer Market Day can stack their downtown experience by attending a Dayton Dragons game or seeing “Fiddler on the Roof” at the Schuster Center.

In addition, the Contemporary Dayton’s galleries and shop will be open for guests to browse, and Startup Grounds, a bistro in The Hub Powered by PNC, will be open for dinner.

Peters said she is looking forward to the community coming in and supporting local businesses.

Combined ShapeCaption
Spring Market Day at the Dayton Arcade was held on Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022. The free, family friendly event, was the first in a series of seasonal Market Day events. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Spring Market Day at the Dayton Arcade was held on Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022. The free, family friendly event, was the first in a series of seasonal Market Day events. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Combined ShapeCaption
Spring Market Day at the Dayton Arcade was held on Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022. The free, family friendly event, was the first in a series of seasonal Market Day events. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

“To watch all of these talented businesses be able to interact with the community face-to-face and promote their locally made products is one of my favorite things,” she said.

Peters confirmed the arcade is planning to have an autumn market in September followed by Holly Days in December.

The Dayton Arcade is located at 35 W. Fourth Street. For more information, visit the arcade’s Facebook, Instagram or website.

In Other News
1
Gem City Butchery starts with pop-up events, plans to open...
2
Dayton connections win Tony Award for Best Musical
3
St. Helen Spring Festival continues tonight, Sunday
4
Dayton connections heighten Broadway’s biggest night
5
Food Truck Friday: Rallies happening around the Dayton area

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top