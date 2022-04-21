SUPPORT UKRAINE: Here’s your look at upcoming shows, concerts to benefit a good cause

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24

Details: Brett Hill, a Dayton-based artist known as Brother Hill, was spurred to action when he recognized his personal connection to Ukraine put him in unique position to facilitate change locally. He has not only made several trips to the country but is also a member of Slavalachia, an offshoot of the international Slavic-Appalachian Folk Alliance that also features Stewart, Douhushau and four Ukrainian members.

More info: 937-453-0008 or www.suenodyt.com

Artist info: facebook.com/slavalachiaproject

Explore Local musicians organize benefit concert for Ukraine

Combined Shape Caption Chasing Light Art Studio and Gallery is coordinating a fundraiser for Ukraine April 29-May 1 in Springboro. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Chasing Light Art Studio and Gallery is coordinating a fundraiser for Ukraine April 29-May 1 in Springboro. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Sunflowers for the Children of Ukraine

Where: Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way

When: April 29-May 1; Artists’ reception will be Sunday, May 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Details: Chasing Light Art Studio and Gallery in Springboro is coordinating an art show/fundraiser through A Child’s Hope International to support orphans in Ukraine. The Springboro Performing Arts Center will be filled with artwork from artists ages 6 to 75 showcasing painting, printing and sculpting. The children’s work will be available with a suggested donation. The professional artists work will be available in a silent auction, each with a minimum bid.

More info: Facebook

Mother’s Day Concert to Benefit Ukraine

Where: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton

When: 4 p.m., Sunday, May 8

Details: Award-winning musicians from the University of Cincinnati-College Conservatory of Music with ties to Ukraine will be featured in concert. Musicians include pianist Diana Chubak of Ternopil in Western Ukraine, violinist Andrii Isakov of Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine, pianist/composer Maksym Mahlay, and cellist Joshua Bermudez.

Cost: $15 suggested donation. Donations will be evenly divided between Nova Ukraine and Presbyterian Disaster Assistance.

More info: www.westminsterdayton.org/

If you know of other Ukraine fundraisers happening in the Miami Valley, email us at contact@dayton.com.

Don Thrasher also contributed to this report.