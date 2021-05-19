Take time to de-stress with MetroParks’ new Mindfulness Walks paths

“Mindfulness means putting all of your attention on one thing,” said John Duby, a physician with Dayton Children’s and professor and chair of Wright State University’s Boonshoft School of Medicine department of pediatrics. “It means taking the time to really notice what you are doing in that moment. You are focused in a very relaxed way.”

Here are instructions from Five Rivers MetroParks on how to find each of the four Mindfulness Walks paths:

☀️Eastwood MetroPark: 1385 Harshman Rd. (park entrance) or 4349 Springfield St.

“Walk on the natural surface trail along the perimeter of the lagoon. Near the Springfield Street entrance, take the stone bridges to the islands in the lagoon.

While you’re at the park, you can also walk the brown trail through the prairie and the blue trail along the Mad River — which is a portion of the Buckeye Trail and North Country National Scenic Trail — as well as the paved Mad River Trail.”

☀️Huffman MetroPark: 4439 Lower Valley Pike

“Park near the overlook shelter and take the short natural surface trail toward Huffman Dam. Continue across the dam for scenic views and a connection with the paved Mad River Trail. If Huffman Lake isn’t flooded, you can hike natural surface trails along the lake and Mad River.”

☀️Possum Creek MetroPark: 4790 Frytown Rd.

“Park in the Argonne Forest lot, the first right-hand turn after you enter Possum Creek. Hike the 1.5-mile pink trail and/or the 1-mile blue trail, both of which can be accessed from the parking lot.

Possum Creek is home to a robust network of natural surface trails, fishing ponds, horseback riding trails, a small farm and other amenities that allow you to explore the outdoors. Note: The blue trail Mindfulness Walk is also available as an outing in MetroParks’ mobile app.”

☀️Sunrise MetroPark: 50 N. Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

“This linear park, located along the west bank of the Great Miami River, offers great views of the downtown skyline. Look for the Mindfulness Walk signage near the park benches and along the steps leading down to the river. Continue your walk along the paved Great Miami River and Wolf Creek trails.”