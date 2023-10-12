Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ arrives at Dayton-area cinemas

Attention Swifties! “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film has officially arrived in area cinemas.

Here is the lineup for tonight’s screenings around the Dayton region:

Cinemark Dayton South 16: 6:00 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 10:00 p.m., 10:15 p.m., 10:30 p.m., and 10:45 p.m.

Cinemark The Greene 14: 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 9:45 p.m., and 10:15 p.m.

Cinemark Huber Heights: 6:00 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 10:25 p.m., 11:05 p.m.

Cinepolis Dayton: 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 7:15 p.m.

Regal Fairfield Commons: 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m., and 10:00 p.m.

Screenings will begin tomorrow at Dixie Twin Drive-In (7:30 p.m.), Melody 49 Drive-In (7:30 p.m.) and The Neon (6:00 p.m., only three tickets remain as of now).

The concert was filmed during three shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The run time is 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Tickets are $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children. For more information, including tickets, visit Cinemark, Cinepolis, Regal, Dixie Twin Drive-In, Melody 49 Drive-In or The Neon.