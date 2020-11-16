The Contemporary Dayton’s annual gift gallery goes virtual

“The Holiday Co-Share is a reimagining of The Co’s renowned 28-year Holiday Gift Gallery, for which we usually transform the gallery into wildly creative tableaus to highlight the work of our talented artist members, but is just not possible this year due to COVID-19,” Eva Buttacavoli, executive director of The Co, said in a release.

“With generous support from artists, sponsors, and volunteers, we are excited to offer this popular holiday shopping experience virtually via a new section of our website, at thecontemporarydayton.org/holiday-co-share. And, as always, there are items available for every budget.”

Yellow shipwreck basket by artist Gabrielle Nappo will be among the gifts available at The Contemporary Dayton's online shop, The Holiday Co-Share. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The online shop will be open through Dec. 31, 2020. All proceeds benefit the artist members.

The holiday kickoff will start Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. and will be hosted on Zoom by Rodney Veal, host of The Art Show. D.J Jay with Liftoff Entertainment will spin 70s disco and the Rubi Girls will share holiday gift lists.

The Holiday Co-Share Virtual Kick-off is open to all and free to view and participate.

A photograph taken at Cox Arboretum created by artist Jeff Smith will be among the gifts available at The Contemporary Dayton's online shop, The Holiday Co-Share. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: Copyright © 2018 Jeffrey M. Smi Credit: Copyright © 2018 Jeffrey M. Smi

All attendees will be entered into a raffle to win exclusive items from the Holiday Co-Share and will be eligible to participate in a live “chat box” art auction to win a work of art donated by a surprise upcoming exhibiting artist.

To take part in the Zoom Kick-off event:

https://zoom.us/j/91675350944?pwd=L3B5WVhUMnRnam12a29OcDZwQzZGUT09

Meeting ID: 916 7535 0944 Passcode: 510957

More information about The Holiday Co-Share: Website | Facebook