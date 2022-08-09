The Wild Banana has permanent location in Englewood, will continue operating smoothie truck

She said the smoothie truck occasionally stopped in Englewood twice a week, so collaborating with the Englewood Fun Center made sense.

The Wild Banana offers a variety of smoothie bowls and smoothies made with frozen fruit and almond milk. Benson said everything is vegan except the honey and bee pollen.

Popular smoothie bowls include the Sahara Bowl, which includes a pink base, granola, strawberry, banana, pineapple, peanut butter, honey and chia seeds. The pink base is made from dragon fruit, banana and mango. Another popular bowl is the Cali Bowl featuring a purple base, granola, strawberry, banana, peanut butter, honey and hemp seeds. The purple base is made from acai, blueberry and banana. Customers can also create their own smoothie bowls.

The Wild Banana, known for its all natural, mostly organic smoothie bowls and smoothies, has a permanent location at the Englewood Fun Center in addition to its food truck.

Even though her business has banana in its name, Benson said they offer smoothie bowls and smoothies that do not include banana.

Smoothies on the menu include the Blue Pacific, made with pineapple, mango, banana, blue spirulina (for color) and honey, and the Mango Sunrise, featuring mango, pineapple, bee pollen and honey.

Benson said she is amazed at the cult-like following the smoothie truck has and hopes to maybe have more smoothie shacks in the area.

“I constantly hear that my smoothies are the best people have ever had which is very humbling,” she said. “I just love spreading joy and happiness through smoothies.”

The Wild Banana smoothie shack is open Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The business also offers catering and drop off orders.

For more information or to find where The Wild Banana smoothie truck is each week, visit www.thewildbanana.com or the business’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The schedule for the smoothie truck is posted on Sundays or Mondays.