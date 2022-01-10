‘This contest is one of our favorite things to do’ says downtown’s Whimsical Windows winner

With a winning margin of more than 100, K12 Gallery & TEJAS has been announced as the winner of the 2021 Whimsical Windows contest.
Each holiday season, the Downtown Dayton Partnership and Dayton Holiday Festival present the annual Whimsical Windows contest, showcasing the creativity of small businesses downtown. Local restaurants and shops decorate their storefront windows with festive displays in hopes of being voted as the public’s favorite.
K12, located at 341 S Jefferson St. in Dayton, swept the contest with 392 votes of the 1,122 total votes cast.
“The Whimsical Window display competition is one of our favorite things to do every year,” said Jerri Stanard, founder and executive director of K12 Galleries & TEJAS. “We love to reinvent this huge warehouse into a winter wonderland.”
The theme of the 2021 contest was “Diamond in the Rough.” Stanard said the theme was ideal for K12 considering many creative kids and adults count on K12′s space to create their work.
“With this huge ‘diamond in the rough’ we had the space for everyone to work big and safe,” Stanard said. “I love our creative team, that stepped up instead of sitting down... The huge diamond cut window clings surrounding the building brought home the message with the uniqueness of every diamond, so there is uniqueness with every person and are all to be cherished.”
Vidia’s Closet received second place with 237 votes.
Last year, the winning display stemmed from Crowne Plaza Dayton.
