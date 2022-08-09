TJ Chumps celebrates 20th anniversary in the Miami Valley

Combined Shape Caption TJ Chumps, a family-friendly sports restaurant founded by Jim Dunn (left) and Terry Brill in 2002, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO). Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption TJ Chumps, a family-friendly sports restaurant founded by Jim Dunn (left) and Terry Brill in 2002, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO). Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The owners and management say they have put a lot of work and effort into having some of the biggest and best patios around. The restaurant also offers large rooms for office parties, banquets and gatherings.

Corporate Managing Partner Blake Wright said, “Our goal is to have fun, be great at dominating the guest experience, while working hard to get better at what we do every day. What drives us is our culture of the team being the most important thing and each person working to accomplish our goals together. After 20 years I believe this is the greatest asset we have, the people that make up our team.”

The owners added they would like to thank their past and present employees for helping them reach this milestone.

TJ Chumps hosts weekly trivia nights at their various locations as well as local brewing events, food events and more. Customers can expect monthly specials on top of their regular menu.

TJ Chumps is located at 12 E. Linden Avenue in Miamisburg, 559 S. Main Street in Englewood, 1100 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn and 7050 Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights.

For more information about TJ Chumps, visit www.tjchumps.com.