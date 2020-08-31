X

TJ Chumps in Englewood closes for the day Monday after small fire in the kitchen

TJ Chumps sports bar and restaurant in Englewood was forced to close for the day Monday, Aug. 31 after a small fire in the kitchen. 2014 file photo by MICHELLE FONG/STAFF
By Mark Fisher
Sports bar-restaurant is expected to reopen Tuesday morning

TJ Chumps sports bar and restaurant at 559 S. Main St. in Englewood was forced to close for the day Monday, Aug. 31 after a small fire in the kitchen, a spokesman for the local chain said Monday.

There were no injuries, the spokesman said. The restaurant is expected to reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, he said.

The remainder of today will be spent “cleaning and getting the space back to normal,” the spokesman said in a release.

Additional details were not available Monday afternoon.

Founded in Miamisburg, TJ Chumps has four locations: 12 E. Linden Ave, Miamisburg; the Englewood location; 1100 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road; Fairborn; and 7050 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights.

