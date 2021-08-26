TONIGHT: Local Journalism Lab initiative holding free, online info session

The Journalism Lab, an initiative of Re-Imagining America: Dayton, Ohio, is “currently seeking Dayton area residents – ‘citizen correspondents’ – who are passionate about learning core journalism skills in any/all four fields: written, audio/podcast, video and photography,” according to a Journalism Lab release.

An online information session is taking place tonight, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. To register for the information session tonight, visit us02web.zoom.us.