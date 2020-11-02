‘Treasure Trove’ expands its footprint at the Dayton Mall

The newly relocated, renamed and expanded Treasure Trove Collectibles & Marketplace is now open inside the Dayton Mall.
The shop’s new home is an 8,300-square-foot space located near H&M, two doors down from where “Treasure Trove Collectibles” had been operating. The emporium of sorts shut down for three weeks in September while making the move and opened in the larger space in early October.
Treasure Trove Collectibles opened at the Dayton Mall in 2017 and has served as a destination for rare and retired collectibles, toys, comics, movie memorabilia as well as Disney-related items, mall officials said in a release. The expanded Treasure Trove Collectibles & Marketplace offers hand-made and antique goods including jewelry, soaps, seasonal décor and other items. In November, Treasure Trove Collectibles & Marketplace will add new vendors featuring high-end photography, vintage fashions and home furnishings, mall officials said.
“Dayton Mall is excited to further diversify our retail roster with the expansion of Treasure Trove Collectibles and Marketplace,” Dave Duebber, general manager of the Dayton Mall, said in a release. “We strive to meet our shopper’s expectations by providing dynamic national and local brands and retail concepts.”
On its Facebook page, Treasure Trove’s owners said the shop has more than 50 booths and showcases.
“We are shaping up to be a destination for quality and unique items and bargain hunting — worth a drive!” the owners of the business wrote.
For more information about Treasure Trove Collectibles and Marketplace, go to Facebook.com/treasuretrovecollectibles.