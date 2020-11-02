‘Treasure Trove’ expands its footprint at the Dayton Mall

The shop’s new home is an 8,300-square-foot space located near H&M, two doors down from where “Treasure Trove Collectibles” had been operating. The emporium of sorts shut down for three weeks in September while making the move and opened in the larger space in early October.

Treasure Trove Collectibles opened at the Dayton Mall in 2017 and has served as a destination for rare and retired collectibles, toys, comics, movie memorabilia as well as Disney-related items, mall officials said in a release. The expanded Treasure Trove Collectibles & Marketplace offers hand-made and antique goods including jewelry, soaps, seasonal décor and other items. In November, Treasure Trove Collectibles & Marketplace will add new vendors featuring high-end photography, vintage fashions and home furnishings, mall officials said.