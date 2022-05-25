Twin Valley Trail Challenge welcomes hikers of all experiences, ages

Hikers from all levels of experiences and ages will have the opportunity to participate in the Twin Valley Trail Challenge hosted by Five Rivers MetroParks on Saturday, June 4.
This free, noncompetitive event allows hikers to choose how far they would like to explore one of the region’s most remote and pristine areas according to Five Rivers MetroParks. Hikers have a wide range of hiking options. Whether you’re new to hiking or an expert, all are welcome. The routes range from 1 mile to 28.7 miles on the Twin Valley Trail (TVT) in Germantown and Twin Creek MetroParks.
TVT consists of a wide range of terrain. From steep hills to open meadows, TVT has a plethora of footpaths.
Day-of registration begins at 5:30 a.m. and ends at noon at the Twin Valley Welcome Center in Germantown MetroPark, 6910 Boomershine Rd.
Hikers who are dedicated to have their entire day full of adventure will need to start at 7 a.m. at the latest. In order to be fully prepared, make sure to bring a flashlight if you arrive before sunrise or when the sun starts to set in the evening.
The TVT Challenge is an opportunity for people to challenge themselves, and it’s a great event for all ages and experience levels,” said Dayton Hikers founder and avid local hiker Andy Niekamp. “You can participate solo, as a group or with your family.”
During check-in, everyone who is participating will be provided with a map in addition to variety of route choices. Participants are welcome to install MetroPark’s free mobile app. For more information, visit metroparks.org/mobile.
In addition, the first 30 participants who arrive wearing a Dayton Hikers shirt are in for a treat. They will have priority parking that is the closest spot to the registration and start and finish line.
If you’re interested in other adventurous activities, make sure to check out camping in the MetroPark or other trails in the Dayton area.
Camping free of charge is also available at Germantown MetroPark on Friday and Saturday nights. Campers are welcome to join hikers for a celebratory cookout after the Twin Valley Trial Challenge.
Within the MetroParks, there is the 1,444 mile that circles through Ohio called the Buckeye Trail and the North Country National Scenic Trail.
For more information, visit metroparks.org/twin-valley-trial-challenge.
