Val’s Bakery closing on Brown Street, relocating to downtown Dayton

Owner Paige Woodie wrote that she went to Twist Cupcakery and spoke with the owner about buying some of her equipment as she was in the midst of closing in October.

“I looked around and realized the space was likely up for grabs,” Woodie said. “It’s (two times) the size of Brown St., with a ton of seating and a large kitchen. I’ve always dreamt of doing laminated pastries and viennoiserie, and that means a lot of added equipment. Looking at that kitchen, I knew this could be it.”

Woodie was originally hoping to keep the Brown Street location open, but said it’s time for growth and the ultimate vision of Val’s to come to life.

“Brown Street has been an amazing space for Val’s,” Woodie said. “I’m so grateful for all the opportunities I have received from local business women who have given this business a space to survive and grow. Without them, I’m not sure where Val’s would be today.”

Woodie has signed a three year lease for their new space at 25 S. St. Clair St. and hopes to hold a grand opening in mid-January. She also has plans to open a new coffee bar in Kettering in 2024.

The Brown Street location will continue to operate regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

“Thank you all so much for supporting us on this journey and I hope we get to continue that relationship,” Woodie said “My hope is to be the bakery that’s around for generations.”

For more information and updates, visit www.valsbakerydayton.com or the bakery’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@valsdayton).