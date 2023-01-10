Val’s Home Bakery no longer expanding to Springboro, future unknown

At this time, the future of Val’s Home Bakery is unknown. Woodie said the bakery’s last day at 5860 Bigger Road in Kettering will be Saturday, Feb. 18.

Woodie said she is continuing to look for a new space somewhere between the Dayton and Springboro areas but would prefer to stay in Kettering for the sake of her customers.

“We have a couple prospects,” Woodie said. “We won’t know until the end of the month if those are going to come through or not.”

She is hoping for a seamless transition but is brainstorming ways to do pop-ups in the future until a brick-and-mortar can be found. She is primarily seeking a building with a drive-thru to do quick-service coffee.

“We definitely want to continue,” Woodie said. “We love what we do. We love our customers.”

