What is so unlucky about Friday the 13th?

Many high-rise buildings, such as hotels and hospitals, do not have a 13th room or 13th floor, and many airports do not have a gate 13.

The number was not used in Formula One racing from 1977 to 2013.

While many blame Friday the 13th for bad luck or other inexplicable occurrences, experts say the reality is that accidents and natural disasters are no more likely to happen on that day than any other.

Not all cultures consider 13 unlucky. For the Aztecs, it was a sacred number that represented time and stood for completion.

Other facts about the number 13 to ponder:

It is a baker’s dozen

There are 13 stripes on the American flag

There are 13 stars in the Great Seal of the United States

May 2022 also will be the only month of that year with a Friday the 13th, but there will be two Friday the 13ths in 2023, in January and in October.