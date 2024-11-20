What will be popular for interior design in 2025? Local real estate agent, Zillow weigh in

Locally, Realtor Austin Castro of Coldwell Banker Heritage confirms that as quickly as one style or feature becomes popular, another isn’t far behind.

“We are seeing less draw to the gray and farmhouse trends that emerged a few years back,” Castro said. “Today there is more desire for classic, clean, light and bright finishes.”

Modern styles such as painted cabinets and black accents are still popular and there is a return to popularity of stained cabinetry, gold fixtures and warmer finishes.

“For a while, buyers were wanting homes as cosmetically updated as possible and were willing to pay a large premium for that,” Castro said. “But many buyers would prefer a home they can put their own personal touches on over time.”

Other factors such as location, quality construction and potential of increase in value continue to be on the high priority list of most buyers.

Overall, homeowners are looking for sustainable living without abandoning nostalgic charm. Nostalgia, it seems, never goes out of style.

Climate consciousness and energy-saving technologies are important to buyers, but that doesn’t mean they want to abandon antiques and even a bit of wallpaper to their decorating. “Cozy,” it seems, is key to today’s homeowners.

“There is no better feeling than cozying up or lounging with a good read in a book nook or a library with floor to ceiling shelves,” said Sophia Beams for Zillow.

For many years, primary bedroom suites have transformed to include high end spa type bathrooms that serve as total “wellness oases.” These so called “wet rooms” are usually waterproof and have free standing bathtubs and walk in showers. They evoke endless relaxation and can also be located throughout any area of the home, including an outdoor pool area.

This trend has developed because homeowners are looking for ways to unwind and escape from their busy daily lives. And since these rooms can be any size, sometimes corners or nooks can also work for a tub and shower.

Though open floor plans have become popular over the past few decades, they are slowing losing favor as homeowners and buyers are starting to look for more affordable and energy efficient homes. What this means is that home buyers are starting to look for separate dining rooms, dens, offices and living rooms, rather than one large space with vaulted ceilings.

Climate change and its potential threats is becoming increasingly important to homeowners since it is bringing more property damage and higher costs for insurance, property taxes and utilities.

In 2024 in Southwest Ohio, residents saw a long period of drought, coupled with above average temperatures that caused stress to lawns and landscaping. Zillow places “drought-proofing” high on the trend list, as well as securing a home with flood barriers and adding rainwater catchment systems. In fact, 86% of buyers mention that at least one climate resilient feature is important to them while shopping for new homes.

Sustainability is also important. With the emphasis on electric vehicles, home buyers mention that having vehicle charging ports in garages has moved up on the “wish” lists. In addition, whole home batteries that store energy from installed solar panels, rarely seen even a few years ago, is something buyers will be on the lookout for in 2025.

“Technology has enabled homeowners to live mor sustainably and more affordably,” said Zillow home trends expert Amanda Pendleton. “Energy-efficient and climate resilient home features are quickly gaining popularity as homeowners look to keep costs down, including insurance costs.

Castro believes there is a buyer for every home and his experience in the local area has proven this.

“Every buyer’s priorities are different,” Castro said. “We always tell our sellers, ‘it just takes one.”

HOME TRENDS NEWS

Do you have an idea for a home-related article? Email this writer at banspach@ymail.com.