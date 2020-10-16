What’s Ohio’s most popular Halloween candy?

To discover the Halloween candy rankings of other states, dig into the full Ranker list by visiting their website.

Candystore.com, which also puts out an annual guide of most popular candies by state, has a different opinion. According to its research, Blow Pops are at the top of the list for Ohioans, followed by M&Ms and Starburst.

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, 62% still plan to hand out candy this year (down from 69% last year) and 23% plan to go trick-or-treating (down from 29% last year).