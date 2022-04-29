White Castle to celebrate National Hamburger Month in May

The 101-year-old family-owned business has surpassed 28 billion sliders sold since it was founded in 1921.

“This is a memorable moment for White Castle, and what better time to celebrate than National Hamburger Month,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, in a release. “We played an essential part in the introduction of the hamburger over 100 years ago. It’s rewarding to see our numbers climb, reinforcing our role in the enduring popularity of the hamburger.”