WORTH THE DRIVE: Black-themed double bill at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

“Your Negro Tour Guide,” directed by Jeff Griffin, is an updated adaptation of columns and National Public Radio commentaries collected in Wilson’s book, “Your Negro Tour Guide: Truths in Black & White.” The play details misguided notions of natural Black beauty, Black homophobia, intra-racial bigotry, and other cultural stereotypes.

Combined Shape Caption Torie Wiggins as Tour Guide in Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's production of "Your Negro Tour Guide." PHOTO BY RYAN KURTZ Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Torie Wiggins as Tour Guide in Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's production of "Your Negro Tour Guide." PHOTO BY RYAN KURTZ Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“I am both personally and professionally grateful to have an opportunity at Ensemble to bring these two playwrights together and their vision of what was and what can be for our country and our world,” said ETC producing artistic director D. Lynn Meyers, in a release. “I have the utmost respect for what Kathy Y. Wilson has done in her career to enhance our vision, to strengthen the connections between people, and to call it the way it is. She’s uncompromising, and that’s what I always want Ensemble to be. Isaiah Reaves is an inspiration. It’s amazing how he wrote his grandmother’s story using her words and his influence as a young Black man in this world. Having these shows to look forward to during the dark days of the pandemic always kept light shining at ETC.”

Tickets start at $35 for adults; student tickets are $28; and children are $24. Performances are Tuesday-Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. A complete calendar of performances, visit ensemblecincinnati.org.

ETC is located at 1127 Vine Street, Cincinnati.