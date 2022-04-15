WORTH THE DRIVE: Black-themed double bill at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati presents two one-act, one-woman productions rooted in the lived experience of Black women in America.
Currently playing back-to-back through May 7, ETC presents the newly commissioned world premiere of Cincinnati playwright Isaiah Reaves’ “I Shall Not Be Moved” followed by the return of Kathy Y. Wilson’s “Your Negro Tour Guide,” which has been revamped since it last appeared on ETC’s stage in 2010. Both productions narrate powerful stories of the battle for equity and equality.
“I Shall Not Be Moved” stars Samantha Russell as Betty Daniels and “Your Negro Tour Guide” stars Torie Wiggins as Tour Guide. Wiggins particularly appeared last season in Human Race Theatre Company’s “The Revolutionists.”
“I Shall Not Be Moved,” directed by Wiggins, draws inspiration from Reaves’ grandmother’s diaries. The play recounts the story of his grandmother, nationally recognized Civil Rights pioneer Betty Daniels Rosemond, and her experience as one of the first Freedom Riders in the 1960s.
“Your Negro Tour Guide,” directed by Jeff Griffin, is an updated adaptation of columns and National Public Radio commentaries collected in Wilson’s book, “Your Negro Tour Guide: Truths in Black & White.” The play details misguided notions of natural Black beauty, Black homophobia, intra-racial bigotry, and other cultural stereotypes.
“I am both personally and professionally grateful to have an opportunity at Ensemble to bring these two playwrights together and their vision of what was and what can be for our country and our world,” said ETC producing artistic director D. Lynn Meyers, in a release. “I have the utmost respect for what Kathy Y. Wilson has done in her career to enhance our vision, to strengthen the connections between people, and to call it the way it is. She’s uncompromising, and that’s what I always want Ensemble to be. Isaiah Reaves is an inspiration. It’s amazing how he wrote his grandmother’s story using her words and his influence as a young Black man in this world. Having these shows to look forward to during the dark days of the pandemic always kept light shining at ETC.”
Tickets start at $35 for adults; student tickets are $28; and children are $24. Performances are Tuesday-Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. A complete calendar of performances, visit ensemblecincinnati.org.
ETC is located at 1127 Vine Street, Cincinnati.
