WORTH THE DRIVE: Trail of Scarecrows features more than 250 straw-filled characters

Fairfield County, situated just southeast of Columbus, is home to the The Trail of Scarecrows and therefore deemed “Ohio’s Scarecrow Capital.” Now through the end of October, more than 250 scarecrow creations are on display, competing for the most votes. Winning scarecrows will be announced in early November.

“Those exploring the trail can download the Visit Fairfield County app to check in at each scarecrow placed across 14 different communities and keep track of the ones they’ve discovered,” stated a release. “You can see a lot of the county’s scarecrows from the comfort of your own car, making this the perfect socially-distanced fall activity.”