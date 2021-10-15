dayton-daily-news logo
WORTH THE DRIVE: Trail of Scarecrows features more than 250 straw-filled characters

Fairfield County, situated just southeast of Columbus, is home to the The Trail of Scarecrows and therefore deemed "Ohio's Scarecrow Capital." Now through the end of October, more than 250 scarecrow creations are on display, competing for the most votes. Winning scarecrows will be announced in early November.


What to Know
By Sarah Franks
27 minutes ago

Just over an hour and a half away from Dayton is a unique fall experience for the whole family.

Fairfield County, situated just southeast of Columbus, is home to the The Trail of Scarecrows and therefore deemed “Ohio’s Scarecrow Capital.” Now through the end of October, more than 250 scarecrow creations are on display, competing for the most votes. Winning scarecrows will be announced in early November.

“Those exploring the trail can download the Visit Fairfield County app to check in at each scarecrow placed across 14 different communities and keep track of the ones they’ve discovered,” stated a release. “You can see a lot of the county’s scarecrows from the comfort of your own car, making this the perfect socially-distanced fall activity.”




A map, the scarecrow voting tool and more information can be found at visitfairfieldcounty.org.

While in town, visitors can check out the county’s full Autumn Experience for more activities like pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses and more.

Sarah Franks
Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

