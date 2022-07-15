dayton-daily-news logo
Wright State hosts national dance and choreography festival beginning Sunday

Organized by Regional Dance America, the 61st National Choreography Intensive will take place in Wright State University's Creative Arts Center from July 17-27.

Festival will culminate with public performance July 26.

Dozens of emerging choreographers and dancers from around the country will gather at Wright State University for a 10-day festival from July 17-27.

Organized by Regional Dance America and held inside Wright State’s Creative Arts Center, the 61st National Choreography Intensive will incorporate choreographers taking classes on the concepts and craft of choreography and setting new works with dancers each day. The dancers will take daily dance technique classes followed by rehearsals and then performances of new works.

Roughly 50 to 70 high school, college and post-college dancers and choreographers will participate in the festival. Master classes are taught by a group of nationally recognized professionals in the fields of dance and music.

The faculty include several Wright State dance faculty members: Gina Walther, associate professor and head of dance, who will teach modern dance; Greg Robinson, instructor in dance, who will teach ballet; and Ashley Walton Pabst, instructor in dance, who will teach contemporary dance. In addition, Elizabeth Ramsey, who graduated from Wright State with a B.F.A. in Dance, will teach a modern dance master class.

ExploreMuse Machine executive director retires, tenure notable for securing financial gains

Walther, who has taught at past NCI intensives in Utah and Pennsylvania, is excited about Wright State’s Dance Program hosting the festival for the first time.

“Regional Dance America trains and produces some of the best dancers in America,” said Walther, in a release. “This is a fantastic opportunity for the Wright State Dance Program to demonstrate the skills of our faculty and the beauty of our state-of-the-art facilities. I’m thrilled NCI has chosen Wright State University for this year’s choreographic festival.”

In addition, Wright State dance majors Ava Howe and Elizabeth Sabol are participating in the festival as interns. Sabol, a junior, was a member of Regional Dance America growing up. As intern, she will be responsible for caring for the resident dancers and choreographers and making them feel welcome throughout their 10 days on campus.

“I can’t wait to meet new people and work with incredible master teachers,” said Sabol, in a release.

Explore10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

The festival will culminate in a Final Showcase of choreography Tuesday, July 26 at 3 p.m. in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by emailing rda.nci.info@gmail.com or at the door.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

