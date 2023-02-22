Wright State president to lead 2023 Culture Works arts campaign

Sue Edwards, president of Wright State University, will chair the Culture Works 2023 Campaign for the Arts.
Every spring the campaign encourages the community to raise money for local arts and culture and bring live arts experiences into dozens of local workplaces.
Culture Works was founded nearly 50 years ago as the Dayton Arts Fund by noted philanthropist Virginia Kettering and William Anderson, former Chairman and CEO of NCR. Today, Culture Works not only funds many major arts organizations through the annual campaign but also supports local artists, arts organizations, and audience members through its expanded and established grantmaking and community engagement programs.
“From the moment I met her, I knew I wanted her to chair the campaign,” said Lisa Hanson, President and CEO of Culture Works. “Sue treasures the many people and organizations that make the Dayton Region a truly unique place to call home. I’m excited to work together on what will undoubtedly be a successful year.”
Edwards joined Wright State University in 2018 as executive vice president for academic affairs and provost before becoming president in 2020. Prior to Wright State, she held leadership positions at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina and James Cook University in Australia. Edwards received a Ph.D. in comparative physiology from Deakin University in Victoria, Australia, an M.S. in neuroscience from The University of Melbourne and a B.S. in biology from Deakin. This strong background in the sciences is balanced with a love of the arts; as a child, she had a love for music playing the flute for many years and participating in musical theatre.
“I am both thrilled and excited to be the Chair of the 2023 Culture Works Campaign,” said Edwards. “The Dayton region is so rich in the diversity of creative arts available. I am committed to making an impact through a contribution to this year’s campaign so that together as a community we can continue to foster creativity in the next generation of artists.”
This year’s Campaign for the Arts kicks off on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. with an evening performance at the Victoria Theatre. Sing Out Loud Dayton features a community choir composed of more than 100 local arts enthusiasts and champions of the Dayton region. Tickets can be purchased now by calling the Dayton Live box office at 937-228-3630 or visiting online at http://www.cultureworks.org/singoutloud.
