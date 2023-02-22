Wright State president to lead 2023 Culture Works arts campaign

“From the moment I met her, I knew I wanted her to chair the campaign,” said Lisa Hanson, President and CEO of Culture Works. “Sue treasures the many people and organizations that make the Dayton Region a truly unique place to call home. I’m excited to work together on what will undoubtedly be a successful year.”

Edwards joined Wright State University in 2018 as executive vice president for academic affairs and provost before becoming president in 2020. Prior to Wright State, she held leadership positions at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina and James Cook University in Australia. Edwards received a Ph.D. in comparative physiology from Deakin University in Victoria, Australia, an M.S. in neuroscience from The University of Melbourne and a B.S. in biology from Deakin. This strong background in the sciences is balanced with a love of the arts; as a child, she had a love for music playing the flute for many years and participating in musical theatre.