Wright State professor wins prestigious literary award

“Deer Season” was also named a finalist for the Midwest Book Award in Fiction in the Literary/Contemporary/Historical category. The contest is sponsored by the Midwest Independent Publishers Association.

“Winning the Edgar for Best First Novel by an American Author is such a huge honor and shock,” Flanagan said “I’ve followed this award for years. ‘Deer Season’ was an underdog in many ways, given that it was published by a University press and competing with the big houses, so to have it win just took my breath away. I read all the books in the category and loved them all.”

Flangan has released two collections of her short stories: “It’s Not Going to Kill You, and Other Stories” in 2013 and “The Usual Mistakes” in 2005.

In July, she will release her second novel, “Blackout,” a thriller concerning a woman in Dayton who is a recovering alcoholic and starts experiencing mysterious blackouts. After discovering that other women in the city are suffering the same fate, she attempts to learn more about who is causing the blackouts and how she can stop them.

Her stories have appeared in The Missouri Review, Colorado Review, The Southern Review and Prairie Schooner. She has also had fellowships with Yaddo, The MacDowell Colony, UCross, and the Bread Loaf and Sewanee Writers’ Conference.

She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English and her Ph.D. in English with a specialization in creative writing from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

At Wright State, she teaches Introduction to Fiction Writing and Advanced Fiction Writing as well as special topic courses including novel writing, narrative time and fiction, and creative nonfiction.

“‘Deer Season’ is the fifth novel I’ve written but the first one I published,” Flanagan said. “I just want to tell all writers, don’t give up.”