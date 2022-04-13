BreakingNews
Deputy police chief sentenced after second DUI led to resignation
Wright State’s ArtsGala raises significant amount for scholarships

The Wright State University ArtsGala returned to the WSU Creative Arts Center on Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

The Wright State University ArtsGala returned to the WSU Creative Arts Center on Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Wright State University’s festive ArtsGala, held April 9 in the Creative Arts Center, raised roughly $200,000 for its fine and performing arts students.

The 23rd annual fundraiser, which returned in-person following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, showcased student performances in theatre, dance, motion pictures, music, and visual arts. Selections from WSU’s recent, dynamically danced production of “Sweet Charity” were among the offerings.

The event has raised over $3 million for arts scholarships over the past two decades.

“Finally, we’re back after three years of waiting to unleash this volcano of talent and energy,” said Joe Deer, artistic director of the Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures, in a release.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

