Write a spoken word poem, rap or song and win tickets to ‘Hamilton’

• The student’s original piece should focus on a specific founding father’s ideals or showcase a historical moment during the time of the American Revolution.

• This piece should not be longer than two {2) minutes.

• Students should record their performance of their original piece and post it to YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

• Students should share the link to the video on the form at daytonlive.org/cypher. (Make sure the video is set so we can see it!)

• Eight (8) winners will be selected from the submissions and invited to perform their piece in the Schuster Center lobby on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

• Each of the eight (8) winning submissions will also receive two (2) tickets to see the 8 p.m. performance of HAMILTON that night as well as a customized swag bag.

Visit daytonlive.org/cypher for more information.

“Hamilton” will be performed Jan. 26-Feb. 6, 2022 at the Schuster Center.